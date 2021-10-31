Ed Sheeran once thought he might be gay, a revelation she shared during an appearance on the “Man Man Man” podcast.

As Sheeran explained, when he was younger he came to realize he was different that other boys.

“I’m not a hugely masculine person. I have a definite feminine side to the point where, when I was a kid, I thought I was gay for a bit,” he said.

“I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears,” he continued. “My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football.”

He also admitted that he’s “not a car guy. I like a nice car, but I’m not a car guy.”

One thing he does appreciate, however, is the strength of wife Cherry Seaborn. Describing her as “super pro-women and femininity,” he noted that her influence has been apparent in his life.

“She works a very high level job where she’s the top of her field,” he said. “As soon as we started dating my life kind of shifted to that,” Sheeran said. “She plays in a female hockey team, we hang out with them all the time. It’s very much like women empowerment.”

Being the father of a daughter, he added, is pushing that feminine influence even further. “Before Lyra was born it was kind of that but now Lyra is born it’s even more that,” he said.