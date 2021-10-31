Kal Penn has typically kept his private life out of the spotlight, but the actor is opening up in his new memoir You Can’t Be Serious.

Among the details he shares in his new book is his 11-year relationship with partner Josh, revealing they’re now engaged.

Speaking with People, Penn recalled meeting Josh (whose last name isn’t revealed) during his two-year stint working at the White House during the Obama administration.

In the book, Penn recalls their first date, which he felt got off to a disastrous start when Josh arrived with a case of Coors Light and plans to watch NASCAR on television.

“I thought, ‘This obviously is not going to work out,” Penn told People. “I have one day off from the White House and this dude is unironically watching cars go around and make left turns? Next thing you know, it’s been a couple months and we’re watching NASCAR every Sunday. I’m like, ‘What is happening?’ I wanted the reader to enjoy the love and the humour through all of those stories.”

Penn explained why he and Josh have kept their relationship quiet over the years.

“I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers,” he said. ” But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.”

According to Penn, “I discovered my own sexuality relatively late in life compared to many other people. There’s no timeline on this stuff. People figure their s**t out at different times in their lives, so I’m glad I did when I did.”

Meanwhile, Penn and his fiancé are in the midst of planning their wedding, and haven’t been seeing eye to eye.