Meghan Markle is ensuring that staffers at a nonprofit working for a cause close to her heart won’t be going without some coffee to fuel them.

According to People, the Duchess of Sussex gifted $25 Starbucks gift cards to the employees of nonprofit PL+US, which has declared its goal of achieving paid family and medical leave for everyone living in the U.S. by 2022.

The gift cards were reportedly supplied through the Archewell Foundation, the organization set up by Markle and husband Prince Harry.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Advocates For Paid Parental Leave In Powerful Letter To U.S. Congress

Neil Sroka, PL+US communications director, tweeted a screenshot of his gift card to express his thanks.

“The Duchess of Sussex (aka #MeghanMarkle) bought everyone at @PaidLeaveUS a few cups of coffee while we’re working overtime to #SavePaidLeave. Unbelievably classy… and necessary,” he wrote in the caption. “Truly honored to know she has our backs in the fight to win #PaidLeaveForAll,” he wrote.

The Duchess of Sussex (aka #MeghanMarkle) bought everyone at @PaidLeaveUS a few cups of coffee while we're working overtime to #SavePaidLeave. Unbelievably classy… and necessary. Truly honored to know she has our backs in the fight to win #PaidLeaveForAll. pic.twitter.com/iPtTO07GHQ — Neil Sroka (@nsroka) October 30, 2021

Earlier this month, she shared her desire to see legislation support paid leave in an open letter she sent to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“I’m not an elected official, and I’m not a politician. I am, like many, an engaged citizen and a parent,” she wrote. “And because you and your congressional colleagues have a role in shaping family outcomes for generations to come, that’s why I’m writing to you at this deeply important time — as a mom — to advocate for paid leave.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Pen Powerful Open Letter About COVID-19 Vaccine Equity To World Leaders At G20 Summit

As she wrote, “the pandemic has exposed long-existing fault lines in our communities. At an alarming rate, millions of women dropped out of the workforce, staying home with their kids as schools and daycares were closed, and looking after loved ones full-time. The working mom or parent is facing the conflict of being present or being paid. The sacrifice of either comes at a great cost.”

Paid leave, she added, “should be a national right, rather than a patchwork option limited to those whose employers have policies in place, or those who live in one of the few states where a leave program exist. If we’re going to create a new era of family first policies, let’s make sure that includes a strong paid leave program for every American that’s guaranteed, accessible, and encouraged without stigma or penalty.”