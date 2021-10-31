Paul McCartney inducted Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday during the ceremony held at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

As part of the ceremony, Sir Paul joined the band for a special performance featuring a cover of The Beatles’ classic “Get Back”, with other songs including “Best of You”, “Everlong” and “My Hero”.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

In his induction speech, McCartney detailed the parallels between his own solo career, which was born from dissolution of The Beatles, and Foo Fighters emerging from the ashes of Nirvana.

“We had a great time with our groups, but then eventually tragedy happened, and my group broke up. The same happened with Dave: His group broke up under tragic circumstances. And so then the question is, what do you do now?” McCartney said.

“And we both were presented with that question. In my case, I thought, ‘Well, I’ll make an album where I play all the instruments myself.’ So I did that,” McCartney continued. “Dave’s group broke up — what’s he do? He makes an album where he plays all the instruments himself. Do you think this guy’s stalking me?”