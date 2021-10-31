Click to share this via email

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia might have just won Halloween thanks to her Adele-inspired costume.

The 2-year-old channelled the “Rolling in the Deep” singer for spooky season this year.

Union took to Instagram to share photos of her daughter’s look on Saturday, Oct. 30.

“@adele @New album dropping soon,” she wrote, while captioning the photos of little Kaavia recreating Adele’s recent outfit.

The photo drew a lot of attention from Union’s celebrity friends, including Kerry Washington who wrote, “Be still my heart.”

Storm Reid added, “STOP. OMG I AM OBSESSED.”