Jon Bon Jovi was unable to play a concert on Saturday night in Miami Beach when he tested positive for COVID-19 minutes before the show was scheduled to begin.

7 News Miami reported that the audience had already assembled at Loews South Beach, waiting for Bon Jovi and his band to take to the stage, when someone came out and announced that Bon Jovi had just tested positive for COVID-19.

The members of his band were given rapid tests, which all came back negative.

According to the onstage announcement, “Jon feels great” but would not be performing and was headed “to bed.”

Shortly after the announcement, Bon Jovi was seen exiting the venue and getting into a waiting car that then drove off.

Jon Bon Jovi cancels Miami concert. Tested positive for COVID according to staff. ⁦@jonbonjovi⁩ ⁦@wsvn⁩ pic.twitter.com/Hrvn7ETEwG — Jessica Holly (@JhollyW) October 30, 2021

While Bon Jovi left, the show went on, with the other members of the band playing for the crowd as scheduled.

A rep for the singer told Variety that “Jon is fully vaccinated and feeling fine.”