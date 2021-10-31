Click to share this via email

“Hocus Pocus 2” will feature some bewitching new cast members.

On Sunday, Oct. 31, Disney revealed the stars who will be joining Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy in the highly-anticipated sequel.

“The black flame candle is alight to the Sanderson sisters’ delight. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kathy Najimy shall soon return. Joined by new faces which you soon will learn,” they wrote.

“Joining the cast are Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen.”

“Hocus Pocus 2” begins production this fall with an intended release date of October 2022 on Disney+.

The movie will see three young women once again bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem, leaving them to figure out how to stop the child-devouring witches from wreaking havoc on Halloween.