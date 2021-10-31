Hilaria Baldwin is offering her support to husband Alec, sharing her concern that he may develop PTSD after accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” when a gun he fired had been loaded with live ammunition, even though he had been assured otherwise.

Hilaria spoked with Page Six after the outlet tracked her down in Vermont, where she and her family are laying low in the wake of the tragedy.

“I didn’t know where I was going, I just drove. I just drove around and around and around with my kids,” she explained.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Speaks On Camera For First Time Since Halyna Hutchins’ Death: ‘It’s A One In A Trillion Event’

“I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna’s death. Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD,” she continued.

“You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it’s traumatic,” she added. “We just came up here for quiet.”

SplashNews.com — SplashNews.com

Asked whether she thought her husband will ever act again, she didn’t offer a definitive answer.

“He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health,” she said. “It’s an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful.”

In the meantime, she and her family are awaiting the results of the investigation being conducted by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Issues Statement Following Fatal Shooting On Movie Set: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

“There’s going to be no answers until we hear the results of the investigation. We don’t know what happened, and we have the same questions as everyone does. We want answers faster than anyone. We have to have respect for the process of the authorities,” she said.

“Alec has done movies with guns for 40 years,” Baldwin pointed out. “Nothing like this has ever happened. There should be zero probability of that ever happening.”

On Saturday, Oct. 30, she shared a photo of her hand intertwined with that of her husband, writing in the caption, “I love you and I’m here❤️.”