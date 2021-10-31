Click to share this via email

Ariana Grande pulled out all the stops for this year’s Halloween look.

With the help of some impressive prosthetics, the “7 Rings” singer completely transformed into the sea monster from “The Creature from the Black Lagoon”.

As well as entirely changing her face, the singer also sported webbed claws and green body paint.

Grande’s husband Dalton Gomez also got in on the act by dressing up as “Handsome Scuba Man”.

The 28-year-old star captioned her Instagram photos with a single black heart emoji.