Aaron Rodgers put a lot of time into his costume for Halloween this year.

The Green Bay Packers star dressed up as the title character from the “John Wick” movies.

On Sunday, Rogers shared a look at his impressive ensemble on Instagram.

While appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” back in September, Rodgers spoke about his preparations for the costume.

“I’m not going to give it away,” he said. “But he’s a hero of mine who has long-ish hair.”

The quarterback also said that the costume “has been a year in the making.”