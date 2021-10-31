Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kanye West brought some celebrity guests along to his Halloween Sunday Service.

The rapper was joined by Marilyn Manson and Justin Bieber at the event, which was livestreamed on Sunday, Oct. 31.

READ MORE: Kanye West’s First Home In The Hollywood Hills Is On Sale For Over $3 Million

can’t believe we live in a timeline where Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson are huddled up in a circle hugging pic.twitter.com/KQJZNc6mf8 — PM T!CO⁉️🇨🇦 (@ticowentpublic) October 31, 2021

READ MORE: Kanye West Is Unrecognizable Wearing Creepy Mask Out In Public In Italy

Bieber sang a couple of the songs, while Roddy Ricch also performed “Pure Souls.”

Manson has attended West’s Sunday Service events before, and also appeared at a listening party for his new album DONDA at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Manson has been embroiled in controversy over the past year after multiple women accused the artist of assault and abuse, including his former partner Evan Rachel Wood.