Angelina Jolie showed off her wild side while hosting a Halloween costume party for the “Eternals” cast.
Actress Gemma Chan took to social media on Sunday to share a some throwbacks from the fun bash, which took place on the Canary Islands during filming.
Cast member Lauren Ridloff also shared the photos on Instagram.
“No dressing up this year, so here are some old pics from the Halloween party when @briantyreehenry and I reigned supreme for Best Costume (guess who we were) and @angelinajolie dressed up as a giraffe,” she wrote.
Co-star Lia McHugh recently told Variety that the party was a “really fun” “pre-COVID celebration.”