Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn are proving that the sisterhood never ends.

The actresses, who co-starred in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”, teamed up for a Halloween get together over the weekend.

Tamblyn took to Instagram to share a video from the mini reunion on Sunday.

“Look what I got in the mail!” she says, while opening a gift from Lively’s drink mixer brand Betty Buzz.

“Ooh, Betty Buzz! It’s so beautiful,” she continued. “Look inside, it’s so pretty! So, this was the biggest package I’ve ever received in the mail. There was like a whole package, and then there was a person inside of the package. It was really weird.”

Tamblyn then revealed Lively standing behind her in a sparkly red cape.

“@BettyBuzz really has outdone itself on marketing by sending me this gorgeous box of tasty refreshments and a life-size Blake Lively Halloween mannequin for my front yard,” Tamblyn captioned the clip.

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” also starred America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel.