Fans are going nuts for Taylor Swift’s Halloween costume.

The “Wildest Dreams” singer took to Instagram to share some photos of her hilarious ensemble on Sunday, Oct. 31.

“Can’t talk right now, I’m doin hot squirrel s**t,” she wrote in the caption.

The pictures show the artist posing in an oversized squirrel costume.

Swift recently kicked off the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony by paying tribute to one of this year’s inductees, Carole King.

Swift opened the event by covering King’s classic, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow?”, originally written for the Shirelles in the 1960s and later performed by King herself on her 1971 album, “Tapestry.”