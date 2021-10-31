Click to share this via email

Jane Lynch is showcasing her vocal warmup routine.

The actress is set to star in the upcoming Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” alongside Beanie Feldstein.

While appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” airing Monday, Nov. 1, Lynch demonstrated an example of a vocal exercise she uses while getting ready to sing.

The comedian also revealed that she grew up on the “Funny Girl” soundtrack.

The Broadway revival of the show is aiming to open next year with Feldstein in the starring role originated by Barbra Streisand.

Rumours of a “Funny Girl” revival have swirled for years, with performers like Idina Menzel and Lady Gaga speculated to be connected to the show. Songs include “People” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”