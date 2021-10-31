Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are celebrating the Day of the Dead.
Mendes took to Instagram on Sunday to show fans their colourful costumes.
“Feliz día de los muertos,” wrote the singer while captioning a series of photos which see the couple sporting skeleton-like makeup.
Mendes also shared a video of the pair giggling together while dancing to some traditional music.
The Day of the Dead is a holiday celebrated from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2.
The celebration of life and death originated in Mexico.