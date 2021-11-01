Click to share this via email

The Weeknd’s latest Halloween costume might be his best one yet.

The Canadian hitmaker took to Instagram to share photos and a video of himself looking completely unrecognizable as Don Vito Corleone from “The Godfather”.

The character was originally played by Marlon Brando in the 1972 movie.

The Weeknd is known to go all out with his Halloween costumes, with him transforming into Eddie Murphy‘s “The Nutty Professor” character last year.

Back in 2018, the singer and his then-girlfriend Bella Hadid went as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz.

no one does halloween like abel pic.twitter.com/esAKUQaJYF — Chris Jewson 🦦 (@chrisjewson_) November 1, 2021

Stars have been showing off their Halloween costumes on social media over the weekend.

Taylor Swift donned a “hot squirrel” outfit, while Hailey Bieber wore four different costumes to pay homage to some of Britney Spears’ most iconic looks.

