Mariah Carey, a.k.a. the Queen of Christmas, is getting ready to welcome in her favourite season.

The singer shared a video declaring Halloween officially over at midnight on Monday.

She donned a red glittering gown for the clip, taking a red and white baseball bat and smashing the middle of three pumpkins, which read “It’s Not Time” on them. Her iconic 1994 holiday track “All I Want for Christmas Is You” played in the background.

A caption on the video read, “It’s time!!! To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie… cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!”

She also teased an exciting announcement that’s coming on November 5.

Last year, Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” set a new record on Spotify.

The festive track broke the all-time record on December 25 for the biggest single-day streams in Spotify history, with 17.223 million streams.