Lizzo was in the Halloween spirit over the weekend.

On Saturday, the “Truth Hurts” singer headlined the Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco and delighted the crowd with a “Squid Game”-inspired costume.

Dressed up as the robotic Red Light, Green Light doll from the hit series, Lizzo was flanked by dancers dressed as the masked “Squid Game” henchmen.

And to make it all even more Halloween-y, the singer performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance to the song’s opening narration by actor Vincent Price.

On Instagram, Lizzo shared a video of the dance, at the end of which she takes off the mask and tosses it out into the audience.