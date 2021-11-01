Click to share this via email

Cardi B went all out for Halloween.

The rapper donned a matching witch costume with her adorable 3-year-old daughter Kulture, with the little one showing off some incredible poses in a hilarious video.

Cardi shared an array of cute snaps on Instagram, with the pair both donning witches hats and long black dresses while carrying their broomsticks.

She captioned the pics, “WE PUT A SPELL ON YOU AND NOW YOU’RE OURS, 🧙‍♀️ 🎃🦇”

The star also transformed into Morticia Addams, donning a sheer black dress and red lipstick as she posed for some sizzling snaps.

Cardi’s other half Offset went as Rick James for Halloween, sharing a clip of himself dancing on Instagram.

The Weeknd was among the stars sharing Halloween snaps on Sunday, with the Canadian hitmaker donning what might be his best costume yet.

He took to Instagram to share photos and a video of himself looking completely unrecognizable as Don Vito Corleone from “The Godfather”.

The character was originally played by Marlon Brando in the 1972 movie.

See which other celebs dressed up for Halloween in the gallery below.