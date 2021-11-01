Shakira opens up about her new friendship with Prince William in an interview with Glamour U.K.

The singer is a member of William’s Earthshot Prize council, with her telling the mag of her work with the royal: “Seeing Prince William’s passion and how genuinely determined he is to provoke change is very, very inspiring.

“It’s just incredible to see how committed he is, and all the people at Earthshot are, to make change happen in the world in such a short amount of time. And it’s not impossible. It requires many of us, plenty of commitment and determination, and we need to raise awareness towards that.”

Shakira, who fronts the publication’s debut Environment Issue to coincide with the UN COP 26 Climate Change Conference, explains how her children are the reason she signed up to the Earthshot Prize, sharing: “Seeing them so worried, so concerned about the planet and how they can make this a better place has been so inspiring to me as a mother. As a parent, I want to make sure that they will live in a world that will be better than the one I grew up in.”

READ MORE: Prince William: ‘There Is Reason To Be Hopeful’ For The Future Amid Climate-Change Crisis

Shakira. CREDIT: Lucie Hugary

The Earthshot Prize Awards will take place every year from 2021 until 2030 and will reward solutions to five Earthshot goals: to protect and restore nature, revive our oceans, to clean our air, build a waste-free world, and fix our climate.

The Colombian singer then reflects on the discrimination she faced when entering the music industry: “I remember when I had my first big break in music outside Colombia, there were many double entendre comments about what it meant to be Colombian, and usually associated with drug trafficking, all of that. It’s like, we’re always the joke, it was uncomfortable.”

READ MORE: Shakira Explains Why She Performed In The Super Bowl After Cardi B And Rihanna Passed

She also speaks candidly on confidence and self-doubt: “Sometimes I project this image of confidence, but in reality, I’m very, very insecure. I feel like I have this duality. It’s weird, because sometimes I feel really empowered that I can do it all, but it never happens without me going through a process of self doubt.”

Read the full interview in the Glamour U.K. November Digital Issue online now.