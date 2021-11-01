Click to share this via email

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom picked appropriate Halloween costumes this year.

Perry dressed as a COVID-19 vaccine, while Bloom went as “Dr. DILF.”

The actor captioned his pic: “🎃🎃🎃I vaxed a girl and I liked it 🎃🎃🎃” referencing Perry’s hit track “I Kissed A Girl”.

Perry also shared some hilarious snaps on Instagram, writing: “stay safe guys 💉💦”

The Weeknd was among the stars sharing Halloween pics on Sunday, with the Canadian hitmaker donning what might be his best costume yet.

He took to Instagram to share photos and a video of himself looking completely unrecognizable as Don Vito Corleone from “The Godfather”.

Cardi B and her 3-year-old daughter Kulture also dressed to impress, donning adorable matching witch costumes.

See which other celebs dressed up for Halloween in the gallery below.