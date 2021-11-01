True love takes work.

On the new episode of the podcast “In Good Faith”, Justin and Hailey Bieber sat down for an open and honest talk about their marriage.

Talking about the challenges they’ve had to overcome, Hailey said, “We always had so many conversations about, ‘What were our goals? Where did we want to end up at a certain age?’ We always talked about wanting to be married and be young, and have a young family, and have kids young.”

Justin added, “I had experienced so many things in my life. So many milestones and traveled the world and seen everywhere in the world. And I just got to a place where I was lonely, and I just didn’t want to do it all alone. I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars. So I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy.”

Justin also talks about how he and Hailey split up in 2016, and then rekindled their relationship in 2018, leading to a very quick marriage after that.

“Luckily, Hailey accepted me as I was,” he said. “Even when we got married, there was still a lot of damage and hurt that I still needed to work through, but you’ve seen my heart through it all.”

For her part, Hailey was never in doubt about the love at the heart of their relationship before they actually tied the knot.

“I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him,” she explained. “Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I’m not that type of a person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be.”