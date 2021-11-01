The “Housewives” are going international!

Andy Cohen made an exciting announcement on “Today” Monday, telling co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb: “Get your passports, our 11th city! We are going to the billionaire’s playground, the city of gold, the desert oasis — ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’.”

This will be the first international edition of the franchise.

Cohen continued, “We have a great group of friends, this is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise.”

“This is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise.”@Andy Cohen tells us about his new book, “Glitter Every Day,” and announces “The Real Housewives of Dubai.” pic.twitter.com/Xom8ORtO4w — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 1, 2021

According to Variety, “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” which has not yet begun production, is set to launch next year on Bravo.

A press release from Bravo confirmed the show will focus on “a group of women navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene.”

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international ‘Housewives’ series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” Cohen said in a statement.