Shannon Beador has been left “devastated” after her beloved dog Archie disappeared from her property over night.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star took to Instagram on Monday to appeal for help from her neighbours and fans.

“It is past four o’clock in the morning and Archie somehow someway is missing for the last five hours,” said the tearful reality TV personality. “I don’t know how it happened but I’m yelling his name every two seconds for the last five hours.”

She added, “We are devastated, we’ve been looking for him for hours and we don’t know how this happened. Please, please help us if you’ve seen Archie. Thank you.”

Beador also shared a photo of a toy belonging to Archie, writing, “If someone took Archie, I will find you. I have over 20 cameras on my property so get ready. Just bring him home. Or we can do it the other way. I will never back down.”

Instagram Stories @ShannonBeador

Beador last posted a photo of Archie ahead of Halloween.

“Someone’s ready for Halloween,” she wrote, while captioning a funny photo of her pet wearing a blonde wig on his head.