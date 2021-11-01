“I am not a bounty hunter.”

On Monday, Disney+ debuted the official trailer for the upcoming series “The Book of Boba Fett”, set within the “Star Wars” franchise.

READ MORE: Hayden Christensen To Revive Anakin Skywalker In New Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Ahsoka’

Photo: © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

The series, which was teased in a post-credits scene at the end of “The Mandalorian” season 2, features returning Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison.

Photo: © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Photo: © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

According to the plot description, the new series “finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

READ MORE: Christopher Walken Looks Back At His Failed ‘Star Wars’ Audition: ‘I’d Have Been Awful’

Photo: © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Photo: © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Photo: © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. — Photo: © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, and directed by Robert Rodriguez, the series also stars Ming-Na Wen.

“The Book of Boba Fett” premieres Dec. 29.