Lil Nas X is living his best life right now.

The “Old Town Road” rapper is on the new cover of WSJ. The Wall Street Journal Magazine, in the issue he opens up about all of his success, the controversies he’s sparked and more.

Lil Nas X – Photo: Gregory Harris for WSJ. Magazine.

“I’m at the best place I’ve ever been in life, but I always feel like I’m one step away from where I want to be,” he says of his success.

Talking about controversy around his opens about being gay, Nas says, “You take certain things like kissing a guy onstage: I know that’s going to be something that’s talked about. But let’s get into the root cause of why it’s being talked about.”

The 22-year-old also talks about taking psychedelic mushrooms while he was at work on his new album, describing taking dips in the pool and reflecting on life.

“I was able to open up a lot,” he says. “I was able to write actual stories about my life and put it into my music. I actually did that for the first time.”

Nas adds, “At the end of the day, I want to exist. I want to have fun, I want to cause chaos sometimes. I want a long, legendary, fun life.”