Oprah Winfrey is unveiling O Quarterly‘s annual “Oprah’s Favourite Things List”.

In honour of the list’s 25 anniversary, the 2021 list features gifts from either small businesses, women-owned brands or companies owned by people of colour.

Highlights from this year’s list include Honest Baby Clothing family pyjamas, Roq Innovation headlight2 hats, Ciara’s Dare to Roam Prodigy backpacks, a Mischo Beauty nail lacquer gift set, Sonoma Lavender Co. fragrant heatable stuffed animals, Oprah’s The Life You Want planner (on pre-order for 11/5), a Live Inspired letter writing kit, Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls, Hydrow – the Live Outdoor Reality™ Rower, The Stuffed Waffle iron by Wonderffle, and so much more.

READ MORE: Gayle King Teases Adele’s Concert Special And ‘Intimate’ Interview With Oprah Winfrey

“After this past year, I think we all deserve some surprises and delights for the holiday season,” Winfrey said in a statement. “That’s why we worked hard to find these truly delightful items. Extra important to us this year? Celebrating small businesses, women-owned brands, and items created by people of colour. You’re bound to find something for everyone on your list.”

Photo: Kelsey Farish

Photo: Kelsey Farish

READ MORE: Rebel Girls Celebrate Black Girl Magic With New Book & Oprah Winfrey Appearance

To celebrate the 2021 list, Oprah Daily creative director Adam Glassman and editor-at-large Gayle King will host a live stream on Nov. 1, unboxing of select items from this year’s list.

Take a look at Oprah’s full list at oprahdaily.com.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly hits newsstands on Nov. 9.