Candace Cameron Bure is not afraid to hit back at trolls on social media.

The “Fuller House” actress shared a stunning picture over the weekend showing her family attending a wedding.

Both Candace and her daughter Natasha Bure donned beautiful red dresses for the occasion, while the star’s husband, Valeri Bure, and son Lev Bure looked dapper in suits.

Maksim Bure didn’t attend the wedding because he’s away at college.

Candace captioned her post, “Wedding season and I am HERE 👏🏼 FOR 👏🏼 IT 👏🏼!!! ❤️💘💖 Mama gets another family pic (minus Maks who’s away at college.)”

Some trolls then commented on Valeri and Lev’s lack of socks, while others insisted you shouldn’t wear red to a wedding.

One person wrote, according to E! News: “While I absolutely love the red, it’s my colour, it’s considered a no-no at weddings, along with white!” to which Candace replied, “Anything goes in L.A. there were 4 women wearing red dresses to the wedding.”

Another person added, “Supposed to avoid red at weddings it’s a power colour steals spotlight from the bride,” as Candace insisted, “different style rules in Los Angeles,” with a winking emoji.

One follower posted, “The no sock look is a no for me,” as Candace sarcastically said, “thanks for letting us know!”

A different social media user commented, “Love y’all so much but men really should wear socks with dress shoes. Just sayin,” as Candace responded, “we have a different opinion.”

A further person shared, “I don’t get why guys don’t wear socks with a suit. It doesn’t look good,” as Candace hit back, “in your opinion.”

One follower insisted, “The no sock thing is very unattractive,” as Candace fired back, “comments like this are unattractive. People enjoy style in different ways. It’s not always necessary to share your opinion.”

Credit: Instagram/Candace Cameron Bure

As another user commented that Candace “would be a vessel of God to more ppl” if she were to “post reality” instead of “happy smiley pictures,” the actress responded, “I’m always honest, but let’s get real. Most people don’t want to hear about everyone’s hardships and problems.”

She reportedly later wrote, “Don’t poke mama bear. Some of you still need to learn manners. Don’t like? Scroll through. Some of you ruin the fun of sharing on social media for everyone.”