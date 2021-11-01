Tim McGraw is giving fans an early Christmas gift.

The country crooner, 54, dropped the brand new holiday anthem, “Christmas All Over The World”, on Monday, which is all about celebrating the yuletide season as one.

“The bells, the bells, the bells are ringing/ The joy, the joy, the joy they’re bringing/ For every boy and girl,” McGraw sings. “It’s Christmas time all over the world.”

Photo: Big Machine Records

“There’s nothing that brings us all together quite like the holiday season,” McGraw wrote on Twitter celebrating the song’s release. “It’s almost that time of year… get into the spirit with ‘Christmas All Over The World’, available now!!”

McGraw also released the tune “It Wasn’t His Child”, which he performed on ABC’s “CMA Country Christmas Special” last year, on all streaming platforms.