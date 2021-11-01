KISS has cancelled its Las Vegas residency.

Tickets for the shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood have been taken down from the Caesars Entertainment/Ticketmaster link.

The shows were originally scheduled to open Dec. 29 and run until Feb. 5.

Reps for Zappos Theater told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that ticket providers will contact purchasers with refund information.

The band hasn’t responded to the news on their official website as of yet.

Reps for the group, Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment did not reply to requests for comment, according to the publication.

Live Nation is under an exclusive booking contract with Caesars Entertainment, which owns Zappos Theater and Planet Hollywood.

The news comes after KISS had to reschedule some of their “End of the Road” tour dates after Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons both tested positive for COVID-19.

Longtime band guitar tech Francis Stueber sadly passed away after suffering complications from the disease on Oct. 17.

My dear friend, buddy and guitar tech for 20 years, Fran Stueber died yesterday suddenly of Covid. Both on and offstage I depended on him for so much. My family loved him as did I. He was so proud of his wife and 3 boys as they were of him. I’m numb. pic.twitter.com/RvwUGpFt0X — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 17, 2021

A recent Rolling Stone article criticized the group for not being strict enough with their COVID-19 safety measures.

The band has since said in a statement: “Our ‘End of the Road’ world tour absolutely had COVID safety protocols in place that met, but most often exceeded, federal, state, and local guidelines. But ultimately this is still a global pandemic and there is simply no foolproof way to tour without some element of risk.”