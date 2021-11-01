Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Warning: The Following Article Contains Offensive Content

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal have found themselves in hot water once again.

The controversial “Real Housewives Of Orange County” alum, 46, and former Fox News correspondent, 61, were slammed on Instagram after sharing their not-so-funny Halloween costume with their followers.

Leventhal dressed as Alec Baldwin on the set of “Rust”, while Dodd wore a Native American outfit. Both held prop guns.

“Kelly celebrated her Native American heritage & I celebrated the great American film actor Alec Baldwin #HappyHalloween 🎃,” Leventhal captioned two photos.

READ MORE: Kelly Dodd And Vicki Gunvalson Reconcile After Years Of Feuding

One photo showed Dodd holding the gun to her head.

“You two have no class,” wrote one person. “Your [sic] perfect for each other.”

READ MORE: Kelly Dodd Apologizes After Transphobic Cameo Comments, Says She Was ‘Unfamiliar With The Language’

Another added, “So disappointed in the Alex Baldwin comment… It was not his fault and a family lost their mother and wife. So disrespectful.”

“I always defend you both, but hard to find dressing up as Alec funny when a young woman’s life was cut short and a young boy is now without his mum,” a follower commented. “Really bad taste Rick.”

“Pathetic you have to attach Alec Baldwin to this,” wrote another. “A horrific thing happened on set and you think Halloween is the time to display such disrespect. 😡”

Earlier this month, a gun that Baldwin was handling on the set of the movie “Rust” killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Dodd’s Instagram antics have regularly been met with backlash, last year, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the reality star said the virus was “God’s way of thinning the herd.” Dodd has since been fired from “RHOC”.