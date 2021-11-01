Roku Canada is kicking off the holiday season with a first look at the upcoming “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”.

The streaming service will debut its first feature-length original film, which is based on the Emmy-winning show “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”, on December 1.

A synopsis for the flick reads, “On her first holiday without her father, Zoey (Jane Levy) attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch used to do.”

The teaser follows Zoey and Mo (Alex Newell) as Mo belts out “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” in a mall, while Zoey tries to escape her.

The film also sees Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters reprise their roles.

Creator Austin Winsberg says of the film, “It was a true honour and a thrill to bring this amazingly talented group of people back together again to make ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’.

“This movie never would have happened if it wasn’t for the incredible outpouring of love and support from the fans. It really is a Christmas gift for all of us. I am so grateful to The Roku Channel for believing in the whole ‘Zoey’’s team and for allowing us to continue to tell this story.

“I can’t wait for everyone to see all the passion, feeling and genuine holiday cheer we put into making this film. I believe new audiences and die-hard Zoey viewers alike will enjoy and relate to our family holiday musical movie this year and for many years to come…”

NBC cancelled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” after just two seasons.