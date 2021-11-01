Click to share this via email

Nobody did Halloween 2021 better than Steve Buscemi.

On Sunday, the “Boardwalk Empire” star was spotted out in full costume for trick or treating, dressed up as a meme of himself.

In photos posted to Twitter, Buscemi was seen wearing a red cap and hoodie, along with a grey T-shirt reading “Music Band”, while carrying a skateboard.

My daughter got a less blurry pic! https://t.co/alM7crnEYM pic.twitter.com/qsVhyCgh61 — Debra Wexler (@DebraWexler_) November 1, 2021

As fans of “30 Rock”, and social media users in general quickly noticed, Buscemi’s costume was a reference to his own appearance on the Tina Fey comedy, which has gone on to become a common internet meme.

In the classic “30 Rock” scene, Buscemi plays a former police officer, who describes a time when he went undercover as a teenager.

“How do you do, fellow kids?” he asks a group of high schoolers in a cutaway, wearing the outfit he recreated with his Halloween look.