Nobody did Halloween 2021 better than Steve Buscemi.
On Sunday, the “Boardwalk Empire” star was spotted out in full costume for trick or treating, dressed up as a meme of himself.
READ MORE: Pink Totally Understands Why Steve Buscemi Was Afraid Of Her: ‘I’m Very Aggressive’
In photos posted to Twitter, Buscemi was seen wearing a red cap and hoodie, along with a grey T-shirt reading “Music Band”, while carrying a skateboard.
My daughter got a less blurry pic! https://t.co/alM7crnEYM pic.twitter.com/qsVhyCgh61
— Debra Wexler (@DebraWexler_) November 1, 2021
As fans of “30 Rock”, and social media users in general quickly noticed, Buscemi’s costume was a reference to his own appearance on the Tina Fey comedy, which has gone on to become a common internet meme.
READ MORE: Steve Buscemi Reveals He Suffered From PTSD Volunteering At Ground Zero After 9/11: ‘This Is Still A Big Part Of Me’
In the classic “30 Rock” scene, Buscemi plays a former police officer, who describes a time when he went undercover as a teenager.
“How do you do, fellow kids?” he asks a group of high schoolers in a cutaway, wearing the outfit he recreated with his Halloween look.