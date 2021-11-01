Josh Brolin is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

In a lengthy and emotional Instagram post, the “Dune” actor, 53, wrote about being sober for eight years, while also thanking his wife Kathryn Boyd Brolin for her constant support.

“Sobriety is finally loving without every thought being about how it affects only you. Sobriety is a moment of being able to love and be consumed by the glee it brings someone else,” Brolin began. “Sobriety is knowing the difference between selfishness and integrity. Sobriety is knowing that God is in everything and that it is made up of every colour (and mixture of colour) that exists. Sobriety is knowing the moon late at night when she was there for you in your toughest hour and, now, again, her witnessing your greatest joys.”

He continued, “Sobriety is climbing in your truck for a 6 a.m. call after 8 years of sobriety and there being a card from your wife telling you how grateful she is for having made the decision to put it down and to live instead accompanied by a collage board of your children — what was created because of that decision. And sobriety is when your children look at you and trust what they see (you can see it in their pupils, and the way they stand before you) — that they know they are not being cultivated into some idea but celebrated for the original garden they are growing into. Sobriety is about living better than your remembrance of what your greatest drunk ever was — an everyday malleability into gratitude for what is.”

Brolin concluded, “None of this is deserved. All of it is perception. Thank you God, family, and friends for the most punk rock sobriety imaginable. #deeplygrateful #westsidesobriety”

Brolin and Kathryn share two children together, Westlyn Reign, 3, and Chapel Grace, 10 months. The actor is also dad to Eden, 27, and Trevor, 33, from his marriage to Alice Adair.

The “Deadpool” star entered rehab in 2013.