Michael Jackson’s son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is sitting down for a rare interview.

In a new sit-down chat with “Good Morning Britain”, Bigi, 19, showed off his room full of his dad’s memorabilia and reflected on the icon’s sudden death 12 years ago.

“There’s a lot of really cool stuff here,” Bigi said. “I think there’s a lot of history in this house and studio here. And that’s what he was all about and that’s just kind of what each of us want to do… make things that people hopefully enjoy, but also can benefit their lives.”

READ MORE: Michael Jackson’s Son Prince Says He Thinks His Father Would Have Been ‘Very Supportive’ Of The ‘Free Britney’ Movement

“I do think it’s important that we all know about it and I think we have some work to do,” he continued, “but our generation knows how important it is.”

Bigi has two old siblings, Prince and Paris Jackson.

EXCLUSIVE: Bigi Jackson speaks about his father, Michael Jackson's legacy for the first time. Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, is using his voice to call on world leaders to tackle the problem of climate change as COP26 begins. pic.twitter.com/920Zlk4usK — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 1, 2021

Prince also chatted with “GMB” last month.

READ MORE: Michael Jackson Used To Prank His Kids With ‘Thriller’ Music Video

“When we were growing up, my father would say, ‘We could have nothing, but you look around in this room, your brother, your sister, and me, that’s all you’ll ever have,'” Prince, 24, said. “And that always stuck with my siblings and I, and we have such a close relationship. Because I’m the oldest, my father would always tell me [that] I have to make sure that the group is taken care of and that I have to be the leader and lead by example.”

“But, after his passing, and us being thrown into the ‘real world,'” he continued, “my siblings honestly — they picked up the slack that I, unfortunately, left behind.”