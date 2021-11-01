Queen Elizabeth still made sure she was at COP26, even if it was just virtual.

After being told to rest for two weeks, Her Majesty delieved her speech to open the United Nations Climate Change Conference via a video message where she remembered her late husband Prince Philip.

While recalling the Duke of Edinburgh’s passion for the environment, the Queen remembered what he told “an academic gathering” in 1969.

“‘If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be, that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time … If we fail to cope with this challenge, all the other problems will pale into insignificance,'” Queen Elizabeth recalled.

She then continued, “It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet, lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William. I could not be more proud of them.”

The Queen then turned to the “challenges ahead” but was optimistic “that when nations come together in common cause, there is always room for hope.”

“Working side by side, we have the ability to solve the most insurmountable problems and to triumph over the greatest of adversities,” she said. “I, for one, hope that this conference will be one of those rare occasions where everyone will have the chance to rise above the politics of the moment, and achieve true statesmanship.”

Queen Elizabeth called on leaders to answer the calls of the “future generations” and hoped that after those in attendance would leave with “a desire, and a plan, to address the impact of climate change; and to recognise that the time for words has now moved to the time for action.”

She concluded. “Of course, the benefits of such actions will not be there to enjoy for all of us here today: we none of us will live forever. But we are doing this not for ourselves but for our children and our children’s children, and those who will follow in their footsteps. And so, I wish you every good fortune in this significant endeavour.”

While Queen Elizabeth is not able to physically be at the conference, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton will all be there representing the monarchy,