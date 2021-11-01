Click to share this via email

Janet Jackson’s infamous Super Bowl performance is the subject of FX and Hulu’s latest “The New York Times Presents” series.

“Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson” will tell the story of the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, which saw Justin Timberlake briefly expose Jackson’s breast to millions of viewers. Jackson’s career never recovered.

According to Deadline, “the doc will examine the racial and cultural currents that collided on the Super Bowl stage, and explores how the incident impacted one of the most successful pop musicians in history.”

The flick will feature rare footage and interviews from members of the Jackson family and NFL officials.

It will also touch on CBS boss Les Moonves’ role in it.

Before switching to the subject of Jackson, “The New York Times Presents” documented the conservator battle between Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears in “Framing Britney Spears” and was followed up by “Controlling Britney Spears”.

“Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson” will premiere Nov. 19.