Gwen Stefani is ending her Las Vegas residency on a high note.

After making the promise in June 2018 to donate $1 for every ticket sold to her Planet Hollywood residency to the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, Stefani signed the cheque.

According to People, she donated $185,000 to the Las Vegas based charity.

Stefani has worked with the medical centre numerous times, even being named Cure 4 The Kids Foundation Philanthropist of the Year in 2019.

“Cure 4 The Kids, that has just been so inspiring. To actually be able to help children is just something I never thought I’d be able to do, and through music here I am. It’s just incredible. It’s easy, I just get up on stage and do my thing, and cut to, you know, we’re changing people’s lives, so that’s pretty crazy,” she said at the time.

The Gwen Stefani- Just A Girl residency was originally set to end in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Her final show will be Nov. 6.