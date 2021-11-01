Chris Pratt is getting animated.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, 42, will lend his voice to the lasagna-loving orange cat Garfield for an upcoming animated feature.

READ MORE: Chris Pratt Shares Hilarious Fake ‘First Look’ At ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Movie

The script will be written by Oscar nominee David Reynolds, who was behind “Finding Nemo”, and is being directed by Mark Dindal (“Chicken Little”). The pair previously teamed up for “The Emperor’s New Groove”.

“Garfield” hit the big screen once before in 2004 and its sequel, 2006’s “Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties”. Bill Murray voiced the titular cat.

READ MORE: Chris Pratt, Seth Rogen, Anya Taylor-Joy & More Tapped For Star-Studded ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Movie

The lazy tabby cat originally debuted as a comic character first in 1978. He appeared alongside Jon Arbuckle, his human owner, and the lovable household dog Odie.

Pratt is no stranger to the animated feature world, he previously lent his voice to Disney/Pixar’s “Onward” and the “Lego Movie” films. He will also voice Mario in the upcoming “Super Mario Bros.” film alongside Charlie Day, Anya Taylor Joy and Seth Rogen.