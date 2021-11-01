Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Adele’s tracklist is proving she is all of us.

Her highly anticipated album 30 is almost here and the Target exclusive deluxe CD listing revealed what songs can be expected, including the song we are surely all going to be singing– “I Drink Wine”.

READ MORE: Gabrielle Union’s Adorable Daughter Kaavia Dresses Up As Adele For Halloween

Other songs with incredible names include “Can I Get It” and “Oh My God”.

It also revealed that Erroll Garner will feature, as well as a bonus version of the already released “Easy On Me” with Chris Stapleton.

The full listing is:

1. Strangers By Nature

2. Easy On Me

3. My Little Love

4. Cry Your Heart Out

5. Oh My God

6. Can I Get It

7. I Drink Wine

8. All Night Parking (with Erroll Garner) Interlude

9. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is A Game

Bonus Tracks:

13. Wild Wild West

14. Can’t Be Together

15. Easy On Me (with Chris Stapleton)

30 will be out Nov. 19

READ MORE: Gayle King Teases Adele’s Concert Special And ‘Intimate’ Interview With Oprah Winfrey

Twitter loved the song names, with “I Drink Wine” being a popular choice:

Adele: I drink wine

Wine sales over the next few months: ✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️

Wine sellers: 🤑🤑🤑🤑 #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/jllYwa8bc4 — Flavia (@fly_7) November 1, 2021

Simply cannot wait for Adele’s album ☝🏽 — olguita😳🤫 (@Olgui_Q) November 1, 2021

NOT ADELE HAVING A SONG CALLED WOMAN LIKE ME https://t.co/9asNxvJsmd — Lian (@asdfghjustice) November 1, 2021

Make Adele drop her album, I wanna wallow in her sad songs. — Man Of Honour 🎖 (@ElfuzoSinZu) November 1, 2021

Adele really said live laugh love https://t.co/CAYk1exePi — steve (@SteveIsSad) November 1, 2021