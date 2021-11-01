Ed Sheeran is looking back at his surprising “Game of Thrones” cameo.

While visiting Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, the “Bad Habits” singer admitted that the backlash he received from appearing on the HBO drama ruined the fun.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Says Elton John Has Called Him ‘Every Day’ Amid COVID-19 Battle

“I feel like people’s reaction to it sort of muddied my joy to it,” he said, but did note that actually filming the scene was “great.”

Even though he was only on screen for a short moment, many didn’t like it including cast member Kristian Narin who played Hodor.

“I think it’s stupid,” he told Huffington Post about cameos. “I don’t mind gong on the record on that. I think it takes you right out of the world.”

“Especially Ed Sheeran,” Nairn added. “I was like, ‘Why is Ed Sheeran here?’ I mean, Ed Sheeran’s great. He’s a great guy, great musician, but why is he in ‘Game of Thrones’?”

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Once ‘Thought I Was ‘Gay For A Bit’ Because ‘I’m Not A Hugely Masculine Person’

Sheeran told Shepard that since he was such big fan of the show they asked him to be on to surprise Maisie Williams, who at that time was about to have her character Arya Stark killed off. Even though that never happened.

“She’s always been awesome,” Sheeran said of Williams. “I don’t think they had written the ending yet. It was meant to be her last season but it wasn’t. And as a surprise for her, [they got] me on. So, she was meant to turn up on set. and I was by the fire.”

But the surprise didn’t work out as Sophie Turner accidentally let it slip.