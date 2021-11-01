Actress and vocal anti-vaxxer Kristy Swanson has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” star shared on Nov. 1 that she was taken to hospital.

“Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.

She then added, “I was just at the tail end of my Covid diagnosis when it jumped into my lungs. So they are treating me with Baricitinib & blood thinners so I don’t clot. I’m ok.”

Thank you all for the prayers it truly means a lot to me. I can feel it 🤗. Just little more clarification & update, I was just at the tail end of my Covid diagnosis when it jumped into my lungs. So they are treating me with Baricitinib & blood thinners so I don’t clot. I’m ok. — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) November 1, 2021

With she did receive some sympathy, many also took to the comments to condemn her for her stance and point out that had she received a vaccination, she chances of hospitalization would be significantly lower.

Even though she is in hospital, she still wouldn’t take their word for it as she argued back.