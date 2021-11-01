Carole Baskin is hoping “Tiger King 2” never sees the light of day.

The Big Cat Rescue founder and Joe Exotic’s nemesis has filed suit against Netflix, claiming that they are using “unauthorized” footage in season two of their hit show.

“Defendants’ unauthorized use of the film footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue secured by Royal Goode Productions under the Appearance Releases will cause the Baskins irreparable injury for which the Baskins have no adequate remedy at law,” the suit obtained by Deadline reads.

It adds, “Understanding that the Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions’ use of the footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue to the single, initial documentary motion picture, the Baskins believed that any sequel – though odious – would not include any of their footage.”

In a statement to the outlet, Carole’s husband Howard Baskin said, “While we cannot stop Netflix and Royal Goode Productions from producing low-brow, salacious and sensational programing, we do believe that we have the right to control footage filmed of us under false pretenses. We like to believe that most Americans will agree that we should be entitled to protect our reputations in this manner and hold entertainment giants to their word.”

The first season of “Tiger King” ended with Exotic in jail and suggested that Carole had something to do with the death of her first husband.

ET Canada has reached out to Netflix for comment.

“Tiger King 2” is set to come out on Netflix on Nov. 17.