It’s the last night of Knockouts on season 21 of “The Voice”, and things are getting emotional!

In a sneak peek at Monday’s performances, two Team Legend singers take the stage for moving performances that impress the coaches in a big way.

First up is Samara Brown, who earns praise for her tone and resonance on her cover of Tina Turner’s “Simply the Best.”

“I love seeing you as an artist perform like how you would at a show,” Ariana Grande raves of the upbeat rendition. “I was like, I’ll be there!”

“I loved the soul and the sexiness you put on the song,” coach John Legend agrees. “You were incredible…It was a flawless performance and I love working with you.”

Shadale also brings the house down with a heartfelt performance of Shontelle’s “Impossible” that leaves both the singer and Kelly Clarkson in tears.

“Give me a minute, ’cause that was, woo- That was really well done,” Kelly marvels, as she composes herself.

“It’s such an important thing in the Knockouts to show us who you are and what you’re feeling,” she tells Shadale, welling up again. “It’s really hard to tap into your emotions and still be able to carry the song… It was just such a perfect song choice, and I obviously connected with your message.”

Blake Shelton also praises the Douglasville, Georgia, native for using her emotion to take the performance “from great to exceptional. There’s no denying that, we all felt it.”

“It was really beautiful and really moving,” Ariana agrees.

As for her coach, John likens Shadale’s performance to seeing Mary J. Blige in concert, a high honour.

“She talks about her struggles, and you feel her emotion coming through everything that she does, and I think that’s what we felt today,” he explains. “I think vocally, you gave your best performance that you’ve given, and the thing that made it break through was the emotion.”

But, John points out, “You’re being compared with Samara, who I think is one of the best vocalists on this show.”

Whom will he choose? Tune in Monday night to see which singer makes it to next week’s live shows!

As the Knockouts wrap up and season 21 of “The Voice” heads to the live shows, check out ET’s complete roundup of the season 21 team rosters to follow along with your favorites!

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more in the video below.



