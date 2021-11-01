Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian is bringing the rodeo into the future.

On Monday, the reality star shared her “CowBot” costume from Halloween over the weekend.

“#SpaceCowboy,” she added in the caption.

The outfit included a silver bra and chaps, complete with an over the top clear cowboy hat.

The outfit was designed by Manfred Thierry Mugler.

Other pictures Kardashian shared included one with BFF Lala as Jade from Mortal Kombat and friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro who were monochromatic clowns.

The outfit comes days after she was spotted at Knott’s Berry Farm theme park holding hands with Pete Davidson while on a ride.