JoJo Siwa brought back the ’80s on “Dancing With The Stars”.

During Queen week the “Dancing Moms” alum and her pro partner Jenna Johnson performed a Tango to “Body Language”.

The two looked the part in high ponytails, full bodysuits and a disco ball.

The judges were big fans of the dance, with Siwa walking away with a 39 out of 40.

Siwa was the first dancer on “DWTS” to earn a perfect score during “Grease” night as they hit the dance floor to “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise)”. She then followed it up the following week with another 40 out of 40 during the Halloween episode.