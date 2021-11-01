Click to share this via email

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron and Chase Stokes as John in 'Outer Banks'

“Outer Banks” stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline have reportedly split.

After more than a year of dating, the stars of the popular show have gone their own ways.

“Madelyn and Chase are no longer together,” a source told People. “They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago.”

Stokes, 29, and Cline, 23, met while filming the first season of the Netflix show.

The two went Instagram official in June 2020, with Cline later telling ET, It’s really cool. Love is tight. It’s cool to share this experience with your favourite people and also your favourite person. … I feel very happy.”

Earlier this year they celebrated their first anniversary.

“365 w/ u ❤️,” Stokes captioned a picture of Cline walking down a road.