Her parents might be some of the biggest names in Hollywood but that doesn’t mean Maya Hawke wants to watch all their movies.

While chatting with The Guardian, the “Stranger Things” actress, who calls Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke “mom and dad”, said that even though she knows the movies aren’t real, it is still hard to watch them in particular roles.

“Sometimes you don’t really want to watch your mom getting shot or your dad go through painful emotions, even though you know it’s pretend,” she told the publication.

“Mostly I only watch the happy ones. One of my favourite movies of my mom’s is ‘The Producers’ [Susan Stroman’s 2005 remake of Mel Brooks’s musical], where she’s dancing around being fabulous,” she added.

“That’s much more fun to see than John Travolta jamming a needle into her heart,” Hawke added of “Pulp Fiction”.

Ethan Hawke and Maya Thurman Hawke. Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Hawke also said that her parents were cautious about her getting into acting early on.

“They were wary of the public life side of acting and the difficulties of that. They also tried to protect me from falling into acting,” she said. “They wanted to ensure I had a strong enough backbone, my own passion for it and work ethic. They didn’t want to cart me along every red carpet or have me do bit-parts in their movies.”

“Once I was old enough, and it was clear they were my choices, they were very supportive,” Hawke added.

That being said, she wouldn’t say no to following in her mom’s footsteps in “Kill Bill Vol. 3”.

“There are always rumours about that,” Hawke added. “Quentin [Tarantino] is on his own darn schedule. He’ll do what he wants when he damn well wants. But I’ve known him my whole life and if he ever wanted to work with me again, of course I would love to.”

Hawke is currently working on Wes Anderson’s upcoming “Asteroid City” which is filming in Spain.