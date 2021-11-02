Suni Lee nailed her performance on Monday’s “Dancing With the Stars” despite not feeling very well.

The gymnast and her partner Sasha Farber danced the Paso Doble to “We Will Rock You” by Queen on Queen Night, but as soon as the routine was over Lee ran off stage to throw up.

“Suni is not feeling so good,” host Tyra Banks announced as Farber went to hear the judges’ comments. “Not COVID! Not COVID at all! But she’s not feeling well so she danced sick and she had to leave. But she’s okay!”

The judges praised the star for putting on a brave face and performing despite her illness, and gave her three eights and a nine.

“Oh, you did so well, honey,” Bruno Tonioli insisted.

“In spite of not feeling well, you rocked that Paso Doble. I don’t know where you are. Sharp! The performance was very, very good.”

Lee managed to return later on for the relay dances, with Banks asking her about running off stage, Yahoo! reported.

“Suni, I got to ask you,” Banks said. “I know you’ve been struggling all day and you’re throwing up. This is live TV and you ran off!”

Lee, who made it through to the next round of the competition, responded: “It’s very scary because it’s like, I’ve never done that before so I was kind of embarrassed and I knew that if I didn’t come out here I’d be very disappointed in myself.”